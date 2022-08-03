Retlzaff posts bond, released from Shawano County Jail

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a Shawano County campground has been released on bond.

Ann Retzlaff was being held on a $15,000 cash bond on charges related to a chase with law enforcement. Online court records show her bond was posted by credit card.

Retzlaff is being held on a number of criminal charges stemming from a six-mile vehicle pursuit with law enforcement from Shawano and Menominee counties, including eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, resisting/obstructing an officer, and bail jumping. She argued that she is a sovereign citizen and not under the jurisdiction of law enforcement and avoided court hearings for months until bench warrants were issued for her arrest.

Retzlaff owns Annie’s Campground in Gresham. The property is now up for auction.

Bids are being accepted on the 212-site campground that sits on just over 155 acres at W12505 Roosevelt Rd.

Information on the auction was posted to Facebook Marketplace. You can also find it online here.

The auction is sealed-bid. All bids must be placed by Aug. 19 at noon. Buyers must sign a confidentiality agreement. Pricing is confidential.

A court signed an order to proceed with the sale of the campground as Retlzaff faces financial and legal battles in court.

According to documents obtained by Action 2 News, Retzlaff owes $1.5 million plus fees to the bank. The court order authorizes “the sale of substantially all of debtor’s assets pursuant to auction terms and procedures, free and clear of all liens, claims, leasehold interests and encumbrances.”

Retzlaff has argued the state and the corporations don’t have jurisdiction to take or sell her land and possessions.

