MPD: Girl taken into custody after exchange for stolen puppy

Anyone with information regarding this stolen auto investigation, or the whereabouts of "Malloy" the puppy should call Madison Police.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A girl was taken into custody by Madison Police Department officers after she allegedly tried to exchange a 10-month-old puppy that had been in vehicle when it was stolen last week for a cash reward.

In an updated incident report Wednesday, MPD explained that Malloy’s owners had offered a reward for the missing pup and were contacted by someone about it.

The owners set up a transaction for the white and brown Boston Terrier for Tuesday at West Towne Mall and MPD said that mall staff asked the department to help with the trade.

The puppy’s owners, MPD patrol officers, detectives and officials on the Gang Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team all met at the mall to exchange Malloy for cash. MPD stated that after the purchase happened, police transported her to the Juvenile Reception Center. She is accused of receiving stolen property. Police did not indicate how old she was.

In its original statement, MPD indicated both Malloy and the car were stolen on June 29 when a food delivery worker stopped outside of the Buffalo Wild Wings at East Towne Mall. The victim told investigators he left the car running when he went into the restaurant to pick up a delivery.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. where the driver described seeing two people hop into the car and drive away. The police department added they are concerned for the puppy’s well-being and said at the time that he likely wouldn’t survive without proper care or if he was abandoned.

The stolen car was later found on the 600 block of Segoe Road, police added.

