Lakeshore Humane Society needs help after taking in small animals from Kiel property

Lakeshore Humane Society rescues rabbits, birds.
Lakeshore Humane Society rescues rabbits, birds.(Lakeshore Humane Society)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Lakeshore Humane Society says it is in “desperate need” of help after helping remove hundreds of small animals from a Kiel property.

Staffers and volunteers helped remove and relocate 136 quail, 62 birds and 275 rabbits.

There had been a complaint filed about the living conditions for the animals on the property.

The quails have been rehomed. The rabbits and birds are being held at an offsite temperature-controlled outbuilding so staff can monitor their health.

LHS is an open admission shelter. They are reaching out to other animal rescues and shelters for help once they are ready for adoption.

You can help by donating money and gift cards. LHS says they are looking for cards to Fleet Farm, Walmart, and Petco.

LHS is also in need of volunteers to help care for them.

CLICK HERE to make a donation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
Green Bay Police investigating “suspicious death”, working with U.P. police
The original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl, Mary Jane Sorgel (WBAY file image)
The passing of the original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl
Steven Huss was charged with robbery with use of force in Outagamie County
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
Neenah Foundry manhole cover with artistic design
Neenah Foundry plans to layoff 115 employees

Latest News

(WBAY file)
13-year-old Manitowoc boy held for armed robbery, attempted burglary
August 3 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid and stormy
Opioids
DHS receives $6 million in 1st payment from opioid manufacturers
Bottles of opioid painkillers
Wisconsin receives first payment on huge opioid settlement