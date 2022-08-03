Lakeshore Humane Society needs help after taking in small animals from Kiel property

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Lakeshore Humane Society says it is in “desperate need” of help after helping remove hundreds of small animals from a Kiel property.

Staffers and volunteers helped remove and relocate 136 quail, 62 birds and 275 rabbits.

There had been a complaint filed about the living conditions for the animals on the property.

The quails have been rehomed. The rabbits and birds are being held at an offsite temperature-controlled outbuilding so staff can monitor their health.

LHS is an open admission shelter. They are reaching out to other animal rescues and shelters for help once they are ready for adoption.

You can help by donating money and gift cards. LHS says they are looking for cards to Fleet Farm, Walmart, and Petco.

LHS is also in need of volunteers to help care for them.

CLICK HERE to make a donation.

