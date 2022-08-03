INTERVIEW: Bike to the Beat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Good riding, good food and good music are all in store this weekend for participants in “Bike to the Beat,” taking to the roads in the Appleton and De Pere areas.

This is the 6th year for the event, raising money for Fox Communities Credit Union’s Fox Cares Foundation. The money will go to fight hunger and homelessness and provide access to the arts. Last year’s Bike to the Beat raised over $32,000.

We were joined by Fox Communities Credit Union’s Heather Wessley on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the event, what’s new in 2022, and if pickle juice is still a thing.

“Bike to the Beat: Track 6″ is this Saturday, August 6. Register online and get important information about the event at BiketotheBeat.com.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.