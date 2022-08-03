INTERVIEW: Bike to the Beat

The 6th annual event has cyclists raising money for homelessness, hunger, and promoting the arts in Appleton and De Pere
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Good riding, good food and good music are all in store this weekend for participants in “Bike to the Beat,” taking to the roads in the Appleton and De Pere areas.

This is the 6th year for the event, raising money for Fox Communities Credit Union’s Fox Cares Foundation. The money will go to fight hunger and homelessness and provide access to the arts. Last year’s Bike to the Beat raised over $32,000.

We were joined by Fox Communities Credit Union’s Heather Wessley on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the event, what’s new in 2022, and if pickle juice is still a thing.

“Bike to the Beat: Track 6″ is this Saturday, August 6. Register online and get important information about the event at BiketotheBeat.com.

