IMPROVING WEATHER!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 57 minutes ago
A cold front exits the area early this evening, until it departs some scattered showers and storms will still be possible. But thereafter, things get much better in a big hurry!

Drier air will surge into Wisconsin overnight, clearing our skies and dropping dew points. By the time you wake up Thursday comfortable air will be in place, along with plenty of sun - Both Thursday and Friday. Highs in the 70s to low 80s are on tap Thursday with more 80s in store Friday. Packers Family Night this Friday evening at Lambeau is looking great!

Onto the weekend... Another cold front later Saturday will produce a few more showers and storms around the region, and some rain and storms will continue into Sunday. It’s too early to tell if storms will be strong or severe, but there certainly is the potential for some heavy downpours.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NNE-E 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Chance of a storm early, then clearing with dropping humidity. LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Still plenty of sun. Seasonably warm, slightly humid late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Afternoon & evening storms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Scattered rain & storms. Staying humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance of an early shower south. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 84

