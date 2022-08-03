HUMID & STORMY TODAY, MUCH NICER TOMORROW

Unsettled weather continues today. Look for areas of rain & storms this morning with additional storm chances this afternoon. Some storms today may be locally strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Even non-severe criteria wind gusts over 40 mph may cause some damage and/or issues.

Highs today should top out in the mid to upper 80s... and some heat indices may climb into the 90s. Steamy dew points in the 60s and 70s will linger until a cold front passes late this afternoon or early evening.

Drier & more comfortable air will surge into Wisconsin tonight, setting up a few nice & sunny days of weather to close out the work week. Highs in the 70s to low 80s are on tap for Thursday with more 80s in store for Friday. Packers Family Night this Friday evening at Lambeau is looking great!

Another cold front later Saturday will produce a few more showers and storms around the region. It’s too early to tell if any of them will be strong or severe just yet. Some rain and storms may linger into Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

***SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY***

TODAY: SW-W 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-6′

THURSDAY: N-NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: Warm, humid, & breezy. Continuing chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm, slightly humid late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Afternoon & evening storms possible. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Scattered rain & storms. Staying humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

