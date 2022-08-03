Golden House launches public phase of fundraising for new facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Golden House has launched the public phase of a campaign to raise $9.4 million for a new, expanded facility.

The Domestic Abuse Program and Shelter made the announcement Wednesday about their On the Rise campaign.

CLICK HERE to donate.

Golden House says a new facility will help them better serve more victims of domestic violence. The new facility would be twice the size of the current location at 1120 University Avenue.

The need for domestic violence support continues to increase, according to Golden House.

“This place saved me. I don’t know how else to say that. It helped me with court advocates, it helped me with shelter, it helped me with counseling and rebuilding my life. I have survived,” said Amanda, a domestic violence survivor.

Nearly $7 million of the $9.4 million goal has been raised.

Construction is set to begin this fall and be completed by summer of 2023.

Golden House is a nonprofit that provides safety and support to victims of domestic abuse. They operate an emergency shelter and and free and confidential services.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.