Golden House launches public phase of fundraising for new facility

Rendering for new Golden House facility.
Rendering for new Golden House facility.(Golden House)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Golden House has launched the public phase of a campaign to raise $9.4 million for a new, expanded facility.

The Domestic Abuse Program and Shelter made the announcement Wednesday about their On the Rise campaign.

CLICK HERE to donate.

Golden House says a new facility will help them better serve more victims of domestic violence. The new facility would be twice the size of the current location at 1120 University Avenue.

The need for domestic violence support continues to increase, according to Golden House.

“This place saved me. I don’t know how else to say that. It helped me with court advocates, it helped me with shelter, it helped me with counseling and rebuilding my life. I have survived,” said Amanda, a domestic violence survivor.

Nearly $7 million of the $9.4 million goal has been raised.

Construction is set to begin this fall and be completed by summer of 2023.

Golden House is a nonprofit that provides safety and support to victims of domestic abuse. They operate an emergency shelter and and free and confidential services.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
Green Bay Police investigating “suspicious death”, working with U.P. police
Steven Huss was charged with robbery with use of force in Outagamie County
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
The original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl, Mary Jane Sorgel (WBAY file image)
The passing of the original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl
A semi truck flips during a storm. Photo: Debbie Logue
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

Latest News

August 3 Birthday Club
August 3 Birthday Club
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Bike to the Beat (WBAY file image)
INTERVIEW: Bike to the Beat
Officers versus kids kickball game during a National Night Out event
National Night Out is neighborly fun for police, community