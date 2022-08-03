Father continues to seek justice for loved ones killed in 2020 Lombardi Ave. crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hector Guillen, the father of one of the three victims in the 2020 Lombardi Ave. crash, continues to seek justice ahead of Abdi Ahmed’s sentencing on August 8th.

“There’s a moment when the tears suddenly dry up and the soul cries. We cry from within,” said Guillen.

Guillen lost his former wife Sonia Gonzalez, his daughter, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen, and his daughter’s boyfriend Jesse Saldana in June 2020.

He was especially close to his daughter who would talk to him for hours about her life and career goals. Guillen said Jesse was a wonderful young man.

“We had a beautiful routine of love,” said Guillen.

Guillen found out about their deaths through Jesse’s mother.

“My world was gone. It went dark. It was like a nightmare. It was something terrible and difficult,” he said.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to three counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide in June. Guillen wanted Ahmed to face the original three counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, but a plea deal reduced the charges.

Now Guillen’s only hope is that Ahmed receives the maximum time in prison.

Guillen said he has trust in the judge to make the right sentencing decision to keep others safe.

“I’m convinced that if they let him free right now, he will do it again,” said Guillen.

He explained that every court appearance is torture for him and his family, but it feels as if it’s coming to an end. However, he says even the maximum time in prison for Ahmed won’t bring back his family.

“Sometimes, I’m sitting outside waiting for them to arrive,” he said.

