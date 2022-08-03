Dump truck hits overpass in Kaukauna

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A dump truck hit an overpass in the Kaukauna area Wednesday. It’s the second time the overpass has been hit this summer.

It happened on I-41 at Highway CC/Rosehill Road. Southbound lanes will be closed for several hours, according to Fox Valley Metro Police.

Traffic between Little Chute and Kaukauna was backed up as crews worked to clear the scene.

Vandenbroek Kaukauna Fire Department posted photos on Facebook.

The same overpass was hit by a dump truck in June. Part of the truck separated from the vehicle.

