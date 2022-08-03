‘Armed and dangerous’ man suspected of stealing Green Bay homicide victim’s car

Caleb Anderson
Caleb Anderson(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a man believed to be driving the stolen vehicle of a victim of a homicide in Green Bay.

Caleb Anderson was last known to be in the Greenville, Alabama area. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anderson’s believed to be driving a stolen 2013 Ford Fiesta that’s blue in color. It has a Wisconsin License Plate 207HUH.

“The victim’s vehicle was observed being operated in the Packerland Drive area shortly after the time we believe the death occurred,” police say. “A person Investigators believe to be operating the victim’s vehicle is Caleb Anderson.”

Vehicle stolen from Green Bay homicide victim on Aug. 2, 2022.
Vehicle stolen from Green Bay homicide victim on Aug. 2, 2022.(Green Bay Police Department)

Anderson is described as 5′11″ and 200 pounds. He’s from Iron County, Michigan.

Officers say the vehicle was stolen from the victim of a homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.

On Aug. 2, at 8:29 a.m., police were called to an apartment at 1320 Packerland Drive for a welfare check. Police found a person dead at the scene.

Investigators say it’s a homicide. The victim’s name was not released.

If you have any information on Caleb Anderson or sees the stolen vehicle, please call 911.

