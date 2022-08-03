13-year-old Manitowoc boy held for armed robbery, attempted burglary

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a 13-year-old Manitowoc boy is being held on charges connected to an armed robbery and attempted burglaries in the city.

The suspect, who was not named, admitted to his involvement in the crimes, police say. Officers also found evidence connected to the cases.

Police have referred charges of Armed Robbery, Attempted Armed Robbery, Attempted Burglary, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal Damage to Property, and other weapons-related offenses. The teen is being held at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center.

The armed robbery happened Aug. 1. At 3:30 p.m., Manitowoc Police were called to a business in the 700 block of N. 11th St. They say the suspect entered the business, demanded cash, and showed a gun. He got away with cash and ran off.

On Aug. 2, at 8:45 a.m., police were called to a report of an attempted burglary at a business in the 900 block of N. 8th St. The suspect was not able to get inside the building, but did cause damage. The suspect was caught on video. Police say he matched the suspect on video in the armed robbery from the day before.

Later that day, at about 12:05 p.m., police were called to an attempted armed robbery at the same business on N. 8th St. Police say the suspect entered the business, demanded cash, and showed a gun. The victim did not give the suspect cash and called the police. The suspect ran off.

Officers found the teen in the 800 block of N. 9th St. He had a .45 caliber handgun, police say.

The suspect was wearing the clothing he was seen wearing in all of the crimes.

