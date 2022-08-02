Wautoma gas leak resolved

Gas leak
Gas leak(WNEM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Wautoma police say people who were evacuated due to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon can return to the area.

Shortly after 4 P.M., police asked people to avoid the intersection of highways 22/21 and 73, by the old BP gas station. That’s also known as the intersection of S. Cambridge and W. Main streets.

Police say homes in the immediate area were evacuated.

Thirty minutes later, police said WE Energies crews stopped the gas leak. Further details weren’t available.

