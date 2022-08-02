US approves massive arms sale to Saudi, UAE to counter Iran

FILE - President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, far right, attend the...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, far right, attend the Gulf Cooperation Council July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Biden administration on Tuesday approved two massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to help them defend against Iran.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved two massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to help them defend against Iran.

The more than $5 billion in missile defense and related sales follow President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East last month, during which he met with numerous regional leaders in Saudi Arabia. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been hit in recent months with rocket attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebel movement in Yemen.

Although Tuesday’s approvals are for defensive weapons, they may be questioned by lawmakers who had supported Biden’s decision last year to cut Saudi Arabia and the UAE off from major purchases of offensive U.S. arms because of their involvement in the war in Yemen.

The new sales include $3 billion for Patriot missiles for Saudi Arabia specifically designed to protect itself from rocket attacks by the Houthis, and $2.2 billion for high-altitude missile defense for the UAE.

“The proposed sale will improve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats by replenishing its dwindling stock of PATRIOT GEM-T missiles,” the State Department said in its notice informing Congress of the sale.

“These missiles are used to defend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s borders against persistent Houthi cross-border unmanned aerial system and ballistic missile attacks on civilian sites and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia,” the department said.

For UAE, the department said the sale would “support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The UAE is a vital U.S. partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.”

Early in his administration Biden had pledged to cut off or cut back weapons sales to both Saudi Arabia and the UAE because of their actions in Yemen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
MEGAMILLIONS 7/5/22
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
Tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. Aug. 1, 2022
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
The original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl, Mary Jane Sorgel (WBAY file image)
The passing of the original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl

Latest News

A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
Green Bay Police investigating “suspicious death”, working with U.P. police
Surveillance footage from the bus shows the toddler running across a street unattended.
Green Bay Metro Transit bus driver helps reunite toddler with mom
Police respond after a Green Bay Metro Transit bus driver takes care of a child, whose image is...
Green Bay bus driver finds toddler walking alone
Green Bay Police Crime Scene Unit truck outside the apartment complex where a person was found...
Police in Green Bay, U.P. involved in suspicious death investigation
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’