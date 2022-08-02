STORM CHANCES TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY

Storms are likely tonight, but coverage and location remain in question. Odds favor areas near the U.P. border region with lower chances farther south. Any storms that form tonight could be strong to severe with large hail, gusty winds, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning. Some models suggest a storm complex is also possible and would travel from NW to SE across the region. Fair to say, there remains some uncertainty. Otherwise, expect a breezy and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday is going to be warm and steamy, with highs into the upper 80s to low 90s and dew points in the 60s and 70s. Heat indices in the low to mid 90s are expected. Additional rain & storms are possible during the day. A few additional strong storms can’t be ruled out along with more heavy rain. It’s worth noting some folks may get a pretty good soaking over the next day or two while others may miss out once again.

High pressure moves in for Thursday and Friday. Look for GREAT summer weather with warm days, more bearable humidity and comfortable nights. It’ll be great for outdoor activities, including Packers Family Night Friday evening at Lambeau.

Another cold front later Saturday will produce a few more showers and storms around the region. It’s too early to tell if any of them will be strong or severe just yet. Some rain is still possible Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

________________________________________________________________________

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW-W 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-6′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

THURSDAY: N-NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

_________________________________________________________________________

TONIGHT: Chance of storms, especially near the U.P. border region. Some may be strong/severe. Breezy and Muggy. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Very warm, humid & breezy. Continuing chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm, slightly humid late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Afternoon & evening storms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Early rain & clouds then turning sunny. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray storm or two may develop. HIGHL 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.