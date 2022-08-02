STORM CHANCES RETURN LATER TODAY, TONIGHT, AND WEDNESDAY

We’ll have lots of sunshine to start our Tuesday. Any patchy fog will quickly fade away. A few additional clouds will perk later today and there is a small chance of a stray shower or storm. Highs top out in the 80s inland with cooler 70s near Lake Michigan. Humidity levels gradually tick upward all day long, becoming muggy tonight.

Storms are more likely at some point this evening and tonight... but coverage and location remain in question. Odds seem to favor areas near the U.P. border region with lower chances farther south. Any storm that can form tonight could be strong to severe with large hail, gusty winds, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning. Some sort of storm complex is possible and it would travel from NW to SE across parts of the region. We’re just going to have to monitor trends heading into the evening hours since there is a fair amount of uncertainty. Muggy lows in the 60s and 70s are on track tonight.

Wednesday is going to be warm and steamy. Highs should push into the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 60s and 70s. Heat indices in the low to mid 90s could develop. Additional rain & storms are possible during the day. A few additional strong storms can’t be ruled out along with more heavy rain. It’s worth noting some folks may get a pretty good soaking over the next day or two while others may miss out once again.

High pressure moves in for Thursday and Friday. Look for GREAT summer weather with warm days and comfortable nights. It’ll be great for out door activities, including Packers Family Night Friday evening at Lambeau.

Another cold front Saturday afternoon & night will produce a few more showers and storms around the region. It’s too early to tell if any of them will be strong or severe just yet.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

***SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY***

TODAY: SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-6′

TODAY: Partly cloudy with rising humidity levels. An isolated storm or shower? HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Chance of storms, especially near the U.P. border region. Some may be strong/severe. Muggy. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Warm & muggy. Continuing chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Afternoon & evening storms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Early rain & clouds then turning sunny. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray storm or two may develop. HIGHL 83

