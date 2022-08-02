Services announced for late former EAA president Tom Poberezny

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - Services are set for late former EAA president Tom Poberezny.

A visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m.

Memorials should be directed to EAA - The Tom Poberezny Young Eagles Scholarship.

An obituary for Poberezny has been posted on the Krause Funeral Home website. Click here to read the full obit.

Poberezny, 75, died July 25 after a brief illness. His death coincided with the first day of his beloved EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

Poberezny is remembered for leading the organization and establishing EAA as the epicenter of the aviation world during the annual AirVenture.

Poberezny was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Milwaukee. He earned his pilot chops as a member of the U.S. National Unlimited Aerobatic Team. In 1973, he won the U.S. National Unlimited Aerobatic Championship.

In the late 1960s, Poberezny joined EAA full-time, later helping the organization grow with the first major capital campaign.

In 1989, Poberezny was elected EAA president, succeeding his father. Poberezny served as president for 20 years.

One of Poberezny’s landmark programs was the Young Eagles. His vision was to mentor young pilots. The program started in 1992 and just celebrated a milestone 30 years.

