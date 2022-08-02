Services announced for late former EAA president Tom Poberezny

Tom Poberezny
Tom Poberezny
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - Services are set for late former EAA president Tom Poberezny.

A visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m.

Memorials should be directed to EAA - The Tom Poberezny Young Eagles Scholarship.

An obituary for Poberezny has been posted on the Krause Funeral Home website. Click here to read the full obit.

Poberezny, 75, died July 25 after a brief illness. His death coincided with the first day of his beloved EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

Poberezny is remembered for leading the organization and establishing EAA as the epicenter of the aviation world during the annual AirVenture.

Poberezny was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Milwaukee. He earned his pilot chops as a member of the U.S. National Unlimited Aerobatic Team. In 1973, he won the U.S. National Unlimited Aerobatic Championship.

In the late 1960s, Poberezny joined EAA full-time, later helping the organization grow with the first major capital campaign.

In 1989, Poberezny was elected EAA president, succeeding his father. Poberezny served as president for 20 years.

One of Poberezny’s landmark programs was the Young Eagles. His vision was to mentor young pilots. The program started in 1992 and just celebrated a milestone 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
MEGAMILLIONS 7/5/22
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
Tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. Aug. 1, 2022
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres

Latest News

August 2 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some storms
Derrick Young and Tyana Putzlocker
Woman pleads not guilty in child’s fentanyl exposure death
August 2 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms possible
Monkeypox
WATCH: Dr. Rai update on monkeypox, COVID hospitalizations