Rookie WR Doubs continues to stand out in Packers training camp

Stop me if you have heard this before, but rookie WR Romeo Doubs is turning heads in training camp
WATCH: Packers Training Camp Practice #6 recap
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Stop me if you have heard this before, but rookie WR Romeo Doubs is turning heads in training camp.

First, in 1 on 1 drills against the corners, he blew past Eric Stokes for a deep catch from Aaron Rodgers up the right sideline.

And then, Doubs ended a red zone drill with a leaping touchdown and toe-tapper in the right corner of the end zone on a pass from Jordan Love.

Doubs may be a quiet guy, but he is gaining confidence day by day.

“Oh definitely,” Doubs said. “Because I know we have one of the best secondaries in the NFL. I mean it is either you get better or you get worse. And I know for all of us here, we for sure aren’t getting worse.”

“I think he has been playing at a high level, even in OTAs when he first got here,” said Love. “I know it’s tough for rookies, trying to learn the offense and the system, and play. But I think he has been playing at a high level and catching the ball really well, and finding ways to get open.”

“I can be a quiet guy, but when I get on the football field, I make sure I give my best effort to it,” Doubs said. “It’s just a grateful feeling to have.”

And from one rookie to another, how about offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. As the pads are going on he is getting an indoctrination into the league, but he held his own today against Jarran Reed in 1 on 1 drills. And afterwards? Rhyan talked about his one goal for this season; to play on February 12, 2023 in Arizona. He’s got his eyes on the Super Bowl prize.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
MEGAMILLIONS 7/5/22
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
Tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. Aug. 1, 2022
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
The original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl, Mary Jane Sorgel (WBAY file image)
The passing of the original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl

Latest News

Packers training camp: defense wins on Monday
The original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl, Mary Jane Sorgel (WBAY file image)
The passing of the original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl
Amari Rodgers catches a pass at Packers Training Camp July 30th.
The Other Rodgers Slimmer, Hungrier; Training Camp Day 4
Aaron Jones Packers Training Camp DreamDrive 2022
Things to know for the 77th Packers Training Camp