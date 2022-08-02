Rookie WR Doubs continues to stand out in Packers training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Stop me if you have heard this before, but rookie WR Romeo Doubs is turning heads in training camp.

First, in 1 on 1 drills against the corners, he blew past Eric Stokes for a deep catch from Aaron Rodgers up the right sideline.

And then, Doubs ended a red zone drill with a leaping touchdown and toe-tapper in the right corner of the end zone on a pass from Jordan Love.

Doubs may be a quiet guy, but he is gaining confidence day by day.

“Oh definitely,” Doubs said. “Because I know we have one of the best secondaries in the NFL. I mean it is either you get better or you get worse. And I know for all of us here, we for sure aren’t getting worse.”

“I think he has been playing at a high level, even in OTAs when he first got here,” said Love. “I know it’s tough for rookies, trying to learn the offense and the system, and play. But I think he has been playing at a high level and catching the ball really well, and finding ways to get open.”

“I can be a quiet guy, but when I get on the football field, I make sure I give my best effort to it,” Doubs said. “It’s just a grateful feeling to have.”

And from one rookie to another, how about offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. As the pads are going on he is getting an indoctrination into the league, but he held his own today against Jarran Reed in 1 on 1 drills. And afterwards? Rhyan talked about his one goal for this season; to play on February 12, 2023 in Arizona. He’s got his eyes on the Super Bowl prize.

