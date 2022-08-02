Police: Green Bay homicide suspect may be in Upper Peninsula

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Michigan State Police troopers are helping Green Bay Police with a homicide investigation.

A suspect in the investigation is believed to have stolen the victim’s vehicle and may be in the Upper Peninsula. The Iron Mountain Post is assisting with the investigation.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue, 2013 Ford Fiesta with Wisconsin registration 207HUH.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Action 2 News is working to get more information from Green Bay Police on the suspect, homicide, and the investigation.

Action 2 News will update this story.

