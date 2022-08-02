Man charged in attack on woman in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An man has been charged in an attack on a woman in Appleton.

Steven R. Huss, 54, is charged with Robbery with Use of Force, Misdemeanor Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Cash bond was set at $1,500.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states police were called July 29 to a disturbance near the intersection of West Lawrence Street and South Spruce Street in Appleton. An officer met with a woman who said she was walking on Kimball Alley when a man driving a pickup truck honked his horn at her and yelled at her. She said she feared for her safety and took out her phone to start recording.

The man, later identified as Huss, “became upset and exited the truck” and confronted the woman. The complaint states he grabbed her by the back of the head, threw her to the ground, and hit her several times on the head.

Huss took the woman’s phone and drove away. The woman stated that Huss had a gun on his hip in a holster, but did not threaten her with it.

Officers located Huss and found the victim’s cellphone in his pocket, according to the complaint. Huss told them he “was unsure why he had attacked” the victim. He stated that he was trying to back up his truck when he noticed the woman walking past the truck. He later backed up and started to drive onto Kimball Alley and noticed the woman walking on the side of the road where there were tire marks. He said he honked his horn so she would move out of the way. Huss claimed the woman got upset and accused him of almost hitting her with his truck.

Huss saw her grab her phone to record and he “was worried about being on the internet.” He got out of his truck to confront her. Huss admitted that he had thrown her to the ground and hit her. He also admitted to taking her phone.

He said the victim attempted to get inside his truck to get her phone but he pulled her out and drove away.

Officers viewed a video taken by the victim during the incident. It shows Huss asking the woman why she was in the middle of the road. Huss walks towards the woman and her phone drops. Audio recorded Huss saying “f---ing b---h.”

As a condition of bond, Huss “shall not commit any crime; shall neither directly nor indirectly threaten, harass, intimidate or otherwise interfere with victims or witnesses in this action.” He cannot possess or use dangerous weapons.

