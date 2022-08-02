Madison firefighters cut man free from concrete mixer

Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug....
Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF VIENNA, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Madison Fire Department headed to the Town of Vienna late Monday night where they needed to cut a man free from the drum of a concrete mixing truck.

The man was working on the mixer when he fell into the spinning drum, which fortunately contained no concrete at the time, the fire department explained. The drum was shut down before firefighters arrived, but the man was stuck inside and unable to escape through the access hatch.

Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug....
Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.(Madison Fire Dept.)

Emergency crews, including MFD’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT), arrived at the scene, in the 5600 block of Co. Hwy. V, shortly before 10 p.m. While the man could not get out through the hatch, Madison and Sun Prairie paramedics did squeeze through it and were able to begin treating him.

As they did that, members of HURT grabbed a plasma cutter and began cutting through the side of the drum. After a little more than an hour, the man was freed. He was then taken to the hospital by Sun Prairie EMS joined by some of the UW Med Flight crew.

Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug....
Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.(Madison Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
Green Bay Police investigating “suspicious death”, working with U.P. police
The original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl, Mary Jane Sorgel (WBAY file image)
The passing of the original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl
Steven Huss was charged with robbery with use of force in Outagamie County
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
Neenah Foundry manhole cover with artistic design
Neenah Foundry plans to layoff 115 employees

Latest News

(WBAY file)
13-year-old Manitowoc boy held for armed robbery, attempted burglary
August 3 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid and stormy
Opioids
DHS receives $6 million in 1st payment from opioid manufacturers
Bottles of opioid painkillers
Wisconsin receives first payment on huge opioid settlement
Tim Michels speaks to supporters in Kaukauna
Republican candidates campaign in Northeast Wisconsin