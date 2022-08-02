Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Melissa Trumpy, 37.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October.

The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.

“We hope and pray every day that we get some type of answers,” said Trumpy’s mother, Denise Gilbertson. “We’ve done so much searching on our own, we’ve had other people searching for her, we’ve just not come up for anything.”

The Illinois sheriff’s office said that it believes Trumpy was visiting Hammer in Shannon, Illinois, around the time she went missing and that her vehicle was found later on a road in Stephenson County, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office detailed that multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteer groups have been involved in the search for Trumpy since her disappearance. These departments include the Illinois State Police, FBI, Federal Fish and Wildlife Police and Green County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.

“Between all these agencies, we’ve had thousands of man hours into this, we’re still continuing to search for her,” said Lt. Bradley Curtis of the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. “Still continuing to follow up on leads, we’ve been working with the family’s search group to as of late, lot of really good people with that too, and we’re going to find her.”

37 year old woman still missing
37 year old woman still missing(WIFR)

Dozens of search warrants have been conducted and multiple subpoenas have been ordered, the Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office explained. Searches have taken place in the air, on the ground, in water and with the use of K-9 units.

“Leads are the biggest thing, we’ve followed up on every lead that we can and we keep following up on them; conspiracy theories are one of the biggest things that hurt us,” said Curtis.

Trumpy is described as 5′10″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Trumpy’s disappearance should call Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-7867. The agency added that tips gave be given anonymously and may result in a cash reward.

Family of missing woman holds candlelight vigil

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
Green Bay Police investigating “suspicious death”, working with U.P. police
The original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl, Mary Jane Sorgel (WBAY file image)
The passing of the original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl
Steven Huss was charged with robbery with use of force in Outagamie County
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
Neenah Foundry manhole cover with artistic design
Neenah Foundry plans to layoff 115 employees

Latest News

August 3 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid and stormy
Opioids
DHS receives $6 million in 1st payment from opioid manufacturers
Bottles of opioid painkillers
Wisconsin receives first payment on huge opioid settlement
Tim Michels speaks to supporters in Kaukauna
Republican candidates campaign in Northeast Wisconsin
Tim Michels
Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024