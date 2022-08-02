Gableman floated decertifying Biden’s win, later backed off

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in June 2021 to investigate Donald Trump’s loss in Wisconsin.

Vos hired Gableman under intense pressure from Trump and others who falsely believed the election had been stolen from the former president.

