2022 AirVenture was a record-brEAAker

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The week of the 2022 EAA AirVenture is wrapped up, and organizers say it was a record-breaking year.

EAA says approximately 650,000 people attended AirVenture at some point, beating the previous record of 642,000 visitors in 2019. EAA attributes the high turnout to great weather and the U.S. Air Force’s contributions to the aerial displays to mark the branch’s 75th anniversary.

International visitors almost set a record, coming from 92 foreign countries. The record, set in 2019, is 93.

There were 18,684 aircraft operations at Wittman Regional Airport, or an average 121 takeoffs and landings every hour (2 per minute). More than 10,000 aircraft flew into Oshkosh, where there were 3,226 showplanes; 369 warbirds; 1,375 vintage aircraft registered; 1,156 homebuilt aircraft; 137 ultralights; 87 seaplanes; and 25 rotorcraft.

“We introduced a tagline of ‘Unlike Anything Else’ for this year’s AirVenture event and 2022′s fly-in proved to be truly unlike anything else,” EAA CEO/chairman Jack Pelton wrote in a statement. “We had seven days of nearly perfect weather, along with this year’s programs and activities, which brought out people and airplanes in numbers that we haven’t seen before.”

It was all possible thanks to the help of more than 5,000 volunteers who put in more than 250,000 manhours.

The event also has a significant economic impact, contributing $170 million across five counties -- Fond du Lac, Winnebago, Outagamie, Calumet and Brown -- according to a 2017 economic survey.

Next year’s EAA AirVenture is July 24 to July 30 and marks the organization’s 70th anniversary.

