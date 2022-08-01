SWAT on scene of incident involving armed man near Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers have responded to a tactical situation involving an armed man in Fond du Lac County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the situation is located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.

Investigators ask the public to avoid the area. Neighbors are asked to stay in their homes.

The Sheriff’s Office tells Action 2 News that a woman called police to report a domestic domestic dispute in which a man was armed. The woman was able to escape the home unharmed.

“When deputies arrived, they heard what sounded like a gunshot come from the area of the residence, however that has not been positively confirmed,” says Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

They are looking for a man armed with a rifle. They are not sure if he’s in the home or if he fled the scene.

Fond du Lac City and County SWAT are on the scene. Two drone teams are helping to locate the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, Mt. Calvary Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

