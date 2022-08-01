Sturn announces run for Outagamie County Executive

Kevin Sturn (middle) with Sheriff Kriewaldt and former Sheriff Gehring.
Kevin Sturn (middle) with Sheriff Kriewaldt and former Sheriff Gehring.(Kevin Sturn Campaign)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Greenville man has filed an application to run for Outagamie County Executive.

Kevin Sturn will challenge executive Tom Nelson on the 2023 spring ballot.

“The office requires a genuine commitment and focused dedication,” Sturn said. “A strong relationship with the Outagamie County Board of Supervisors is essential, and my experience as a supervisor will prove invaluable. It’s important to remember that the office of County Executive is a non-partisan management position.”

Sturn served on the County Board from 2012 to 2020.

Sturn says his number one priority is public safety. He’s been endorsed by Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt and former Sheriff Brad Gehring.

“I intend to improve public safety by cooperating and collaborating with the Sheriff’s department and the Health and Human Services department to protect children, seniors and those in need of mental health services,” Sturn says.

Nelson has served as County Executive since 2011. He recently ran as a democrat for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat. Nelson dropped out of the race last week.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Crews rescue 2 kayakers in Oconto over the weekend
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
police lights
Fond du Lac Police are investigating a shots fired incident
MEGAMILLIONS 7/5/22
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna

Latest News

Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski
Godlewski endorses Barnes as Democrat for U.S. Senate
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign
Mandela Barnes brings Senate campaign to Green Bay
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
Wisconsin election board rejects Racine sheriff’s latest accusations