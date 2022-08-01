Sturn announces run for Outagamie County Executive

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Greenville man has filed an application to run for Outagamie County Executive.

Kevin Sturn will challenge executive Tom Nelson on the 2023 spring ballot.

“The office requires a genuine commitment and focused dedication,” Sturn said. “A strong relationship with the Outagamie County Board of Supervisors is essential, and my experience as a supervisor will prove invaluable. It’s important to remember that the office of County Executive is a non-partisan management position.”

Sturn served on the County Board from 2012 to 2020.

Sturn says his number one priority is public safety. He’s been endorsed by Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt and former Sheriff Brad Gehring.

“I intend to improve public safety by cooperating and collaborating with the Sheriff’s department and the Health and Human Services department to protect children, seniors and those in need of mental health services,” Sturn says.

Nelson has served as County Executive since 2011. He recently ran as a democrat for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat. Nelson dropped out of the race last week.

