STORM CHANCES RETURNING TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We’re going to have a brief drop in humidity levels tonight and Tuesday morning. That should support lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Enjoy it because the comfortable conditions won’t last.

Dew point values are expected to shoot back up into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon and continue to rise into the 70s on Wednesday. All of the moisture in the air will give rise more rain and storms.

While and isolated shower or storm could sneak in from the west during the day Tuesday, better odds of storms exist Tuesday evening/night near the U.P. border region. If these storms develop they could become strong or severe with hail, gusty winds, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning. It’s something we’ll continue to monitor. Highs Tuesday should be in the 80s, with cooler 70s near Lake Michigan.

Additional rain and storms are likely during the day Wednesday out ahead of a cold front that will be moving across the area. Additional strong/severe storms with heavy rainfall may fire back up. Highs may top out in the upper 80s Wednesday. With all of the moisture in the air it’s going to feel pretty steamy.

High pressure moves in for Thursday and Friday. Look for GREAT summer weather with warm days and comfortable nights. It’ll be great for out door activities, including Packers Family Night Friday evening at Lambeau.

Another cold front Saturday evening/night will likely produce a few more showers and storms around the region.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Mix of stars & clouds. Patchy fog. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Rising humidity levels. An isolated storm or shower? Better storm chances Tuesday night NORTH. HIGH: 83 LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms. Warm & humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Storms at night? HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Early rain & clouds then turning sunny. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray storm or two may develop. HIGHL 83

