St. Croix County stabbing suspect to appear in court Monday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The suspect in a deadly stabbing spree in St. Croix County Saturday is set to appear in court on Monday.

52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. is being held at the St. Croix County Jail awaiting formal charges for allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River Saturday, killing one person.

In a release, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said they were told that multiple people had been stabbed on the river while tubing upstream from the Highway 35/Highway 64 bridge in the Town of Somerset at 3:47 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Deputies found five people with stab wounds to their abdomen and began providing medical care to the victims. Two of the victims were flown and two others were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. The fifth victim, a 17-year-old boy identified by his family as Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, Minn., was taken to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater where we was pronounced dead.

Four other victims, a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minn., a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minn., and a 20-year-old man and 22-year-old man from Luck, Wis., suffered serious or critical torso or chest injuries, according to the release.

The family of Isaac Schuman, who was killed in the stabbings, released a statement Sunday, said the 17-year-old soon-to-be high school senior was preparing to apply to several universities to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. Schuman had started a car and boat detailing business in the past year, and his family called him “mature for his age and had a forward-looking mentality that was uncommon for a high school junior.” Family members said he “entered every room with a big smile, infectiously positive aura and lifted everyone around him up,” and that he had a bright future ahead of him.

Miu, the suspect in the stabbings, was found at the exit point for tubers on the river at Village Park in Somerset, Wis. after witnesses told law enforcement about his location. Miu was taken into custody without incident.

Miu is scheduled to appear in St. Croix County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. on Monday. He is being recommended for one charge of 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, four counts of mayhem and four counts of aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon with the intention to cause great bodily harm. A conviction of 1st-degree intentional homicide in Wisconsin carries a mandatory life sentence in prison.

The investigation continues and anyone who has video of the incident is asked to send it to St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office investigator John Shilts, who can be contacted at 715-381-4319 or by emailing him at john.shiltsjr@sccwi.gov.

