Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor face voters in town hall forum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - With just over a week to go before the August 9 primary, Republican voters will get one more look at the top three candidates for governor during a town hall forum. The winner will attempt to unseat Democrat Tony Evers in November.

The candidates participating are former Lt. gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, business owner Tim Michels, and state Rep. Tim Ramthun.

The town hall-style forum comes eight days before the primary and eight days since the three candidates took part in a previous debate, which was also held in Milwaukee. That debate was relatively mild in the way of personal attacks, which hasn’t been the case throughout this campaign.

Even though absentee voting started last week, the town hall will give the candidates one more chance to reach out to undecided voters.

During the last debate, some of the big issues focused on were inflation, taxes, and Second Amendment rights. Here’s some of what the candidates had to say on the issue of abortion:

Kleefisch: “Being Pro-Life means being pro-women and pro-baby, and as governor I’m going to make sure that we treat moms with unexpected pregnancies with empathy and compassion.”

Michels: “Here’s the problem right now: We have so many pro-abortion zealots that are just screaming in their ear, ‘You have to abort the baby.’ Let’s give them all the options, all the solutions that are out there.”

Ramthun: “The other thing I think we need to really emphasize is adoption. Adoption is the option, and we have to trim down the bureaucracy on that process, trim down the cost.”

WBAY-TV will carry the one-hour town hall meeting live at 7 P.M. You can also watch it live on streaming video at WBAY.com, and we’ll rebroadcast on WBAY-TV Saturday, August 6, and 4:30 P.M.

