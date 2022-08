MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers are trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

The Brewers are reportedly set to get left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfield Esteury Ruiz and pitcher Dinelson Lamet.

The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Not great, but if Devin Williams avoids punching any walls the Brewers could be all right https://t.co/TBY7tOShAv — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) August 1, 2022

All-Star Hader will be a free agent in 2023.

That said: The Padres didn’t give up any of the main prospects they’ve been talking about in myriad other deals. C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jackson Merrill all remain, as does MacKenzie Gore. Could the Padres really pull off a Juan Soto-Josh Hader double? — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Hader is a free agent after next season. Brewers do not rebuild under Attanasio. This is the kind of trade they believe they must make to remain competitive year after year. Rogers, Williams and Boxberger likely will get save opportunities. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

