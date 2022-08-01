Packers training camp: defense wins on Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Score one for the defense. With the shoulder pads on for the first time in training camp, the Packers defense outdueling the offense in a competitive Monday practice on Ray Nitschke Field.

The offense, of course, is trying to get a new stable of receivers up to speed, but they also hope to have another weapon back at some point: tight end Robert Tonyan.

Tonyan tore is ACL in Arizona last year and is now ramping up the rehab and trying to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“A lot of the work is just done in the dark,” Tonyan said. “Not too many people see the rehab. I think that is just going to make me stronger in the end, and make me stronger mentally as well. I’m glad I reached those depths and those points of darkness.”

“I know exactly what he is going through,” said fellow tight end Josiah Deguara, who tore his ACL one season earlier in 2020. “Any aspect of the process he is going through, the highs and lows, there are very high highs and very low lows, but I know what it is like. I am trying to be an ear for him whenever he needs something. I am trying to be here for him. To see him almost at the end of it man, to see him where he is at now, that’s the point where it kind of gets exciting. “He is ready to get back playing. I know he is itching to get back out there playing so I am excited for him.” After a standout 2020, Tonyan played on a restricted free agent deal last season signed a 1-year prove-it type deal this time around. “I mean we have been so close the last 3 years,” Tonyan said. “I have worked so hard to come up from being a nobody. I would be letting some of these guys down, just leaving. Right now my heart is here.”

