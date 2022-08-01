‘One Week Wonder’ team builds plane in less than a week at EAA AirVenture once again

WATCH: Volunteers build airplane in less than a week
By Megan Kernan
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration wraps up in Oshkosh, so too does a lot of hard work by a group of volunteers who built an airplane in less than a week.

The ‘One Week Wonder’ program returns at EAA AirVenture, proving yet again that a group of volunteers, like Oshkosh resident, Jim Cunningham, can turn sheet metal into an airplane in just under a week, shocking visitors passing by.

“I don’t know of any other place on earth that a group of people can come together, who have never met, never worked together, and build an airplane in a week. People walk up and say what are you doing? And you say ‘we’re building an airplane in a week,’ they are flabbergasted. They say how is that possible? And we say it takes work, but it’s part of what makes life worthwhile,” Cunningham said.

Throughout the week, anyone visiting the One Week Wonder tent could be a part of building the plane. Anyone who contributed had the opportunity to sign their name on the aircraft.

“We’ve probably had about 400 volunteers in and outgoing constantly,” said John Cox, Logistics, One Week Wonder.

As the air show opened on Monday, so did the crates of components for the kitplane.

As a sea of red-shirt volunteers, with tools in hand, worked tirelessly until they reached their goal Sunday afternoon.

“I’m very proud of our crew, they’ve put in a lot of hours. I think they didn’t know how much they were biting off. As I said, I’ve been wondering all week,” said John Monnett, Founder of Sonex Aircraft.

Project volunteers say no matter what the reason for visiting AirVenture may be, they hope to inspire people that the sky’s the limit.

“Everybody pulled together, just a monumental effort and so gratifying,” said Mark Schaible, Owner & President of Sonex Aircraft.

“It will be very satisfying to say that I had a small role in working on this,” Cunningham explained.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Fire
Several fire departments respond to a house fire in the Town of Riverview
police lights
Fond du Lac Police are investigating a shots fired incident
Farmers market generic
Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets
Martin Stechner III
Family releases photo of boy killed when semi hit house

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for international visitors to enter the states.
International visitors back at EAA, many for first time since 2019
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chance overnight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chance overnight
Volunteers build an airplane at EAA Airventure, July 31 2022
WATCH: Volunteers build airplane in less than a week
July 31 Birthday Club
July 31 Birthday Club