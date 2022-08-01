‘One Week Wonder’ team builds plane in less than a week at EAA AirVenture once again

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration wraps up in Oshkosh, so too does a lot of hard work by a group of volunteers who built an airplane in less than a week.

The ‘One Week Wonder’ program returns at EAA AirVenture, proving yet again that a group of volunteers, like Oshkosh resident, Jim Cunningham, can turn sheet metal into an airplane in just under a week, shocking visitors passing by.

“I don’t know of any other place on earth that a group of people can come together, who have never met, never worked together, and build an airplane in a week. People walk up and say what are you doing? And you say ‘we’re building an airplane in a week,’ they are flabbergasted. They say how is that possible? And we say it takes work, but it’s part of what makes life worthwhile,” Cunningham said.

Throughout the week, anyone visiting the One Week Wonder tent could be a part of building the plane. Anyone who contributed had the opportunity to sign their name on the aircraft.

“We’ve probably had about 400 volunteers in and outgoing constantly,” said John Cox, Logistics, One Week Wonder.

As the air show opened on Monday, so did the crates of components for the kitplane.

As a sea of red-shirt volunteers, with tools in hand, worked tirelessly until they reached their goal Sunday afternoon.

“I’m very proud of our crew, they’ve put in a lot of hours. I think they didn’t know how much they were biting off. As I said, I’ve been wondering all week,” said John Monnett, Founder of Sonex Aircraft.

Project volunteers say no matter what the reason for visiting AirVenture may be, they hope to inspire people that the sky’s the limit.

“Everybody pulled together, just a monumental effort and so gratifying,” said Mark Schaible, Owner & President of Sonex Aircraft.

“It will be very satisfying to say that I had a small role in working on this,” Cunningham explained.

