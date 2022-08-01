Neenah Foundry plans to layoff 115 employees

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Foundry has informed the State of Wisconsin up to 115 employees will be out of a job starting in late September.

A letter from Neenah Foundry to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the company is selling off some of its heavy truck part sales and manufacturing.

The layoffs, starting September 27, or October 10 at the latest, will affect 104 production workers in the United Steel Workers Union based on seniority, 4 production supervisors, and 7 corporate staff.

The company says the layoff accounts for less than 20% of its employees between its manufacturing plant on Aylward Street and its corporate headquarters on Brooks Ave. in Neenah. Neenah Foundry says the company will continue to operate in Neenah.

