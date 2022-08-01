Neenah Foundry plans to layoff 115 employees

Neenah Foundry manhole cover with artistic design
Neenah Foundry manhole cover with artistic design(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Foundry has informed the State of Wisconsin up to 115 employees will be out of a job starting in late September.

A letter from Neenah Foundry to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the company is selling off some of its heavy truck part sales and manufacturing.

The layoffs, starting September 27, or October 10 at the latest, will affect 104 production workers in the United Steel Workers Union based on seniority, 4 production supervisors, and 7 corporate staff.

The company says the layoff accounts for less than 20% of its employees between its manufacturing plant on Aylward Street and its corporate headquarters on Brooks Ave. in Neenah. Neenah Foundry says the company will continue to operate in Neenah.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
MEGAMILLIONS 7/5/22
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
Tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. Aug. 1, 2022
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac

Latest News

WATCH: Packers Training Camp Practice #5 recap
WATCH: Packers Training Camp Practice #5 recap
Packers logo
The passing of the original Green Bay Golden Girl
Michael Ingold was charged with first-degree intentional homicide
$1 million bond set for Shawano man accused of killing girlfriend in June
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 15% of tests are positive