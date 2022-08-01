Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for murder in Mississippi has been arrested in Manitowoc.

The Sheriff’s Office says SanMarco V. Houston, 30, was taken into custody on July 28.

Houston was wanted on an active homicide warrant through the state of Mississippi. Houston and two other men are charged in a drive-by shooting and murder in Meridian.

Investigators assigned the the US Marshals Service - Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found Houston’s vehicle and confirmed he was staying at a hotel in Manitowoc.

Houston was arrested without incident. He will be held in the Manitowoc County Jail pending extradition to Mississippi.

