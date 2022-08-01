INTERVIEW: National Night Out

The Fox Crossing Police Department goes all out to connect with the community
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday, August 2, an annual community-building campaign brings police and neighbors together in positive circumstances. Fox Crossing police are going all out for National Night Out.

Starting at 5 P.M. in O’Hauser Park, there will be food trucks, inflatables, a kickball game pitting officers against kids, and more family-oriented fun.

National Night Out started 38 years ago. We talked with Officer Daniel Wiechman, community liaison officer for the Fox Crossing Police Department, about the goals of policing, the goals of National Night Out, and the importance of having parents as their partners against crime.

