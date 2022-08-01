International visitors back at EAA, many for first time since 2019

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - International travel is revving back up at EAA AirVenture, after years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world travel to Oshkosh to visit AirVenture.

However, the pandemic has caused a noticeable absence of international visitors since 2019.

“It’s different, but it’s the new normal, so we learn to adjust to it,” said Victor Briones, Co-Chairman of the International Visitors Tent.

“They’re so glad to be back to Oshkosh, they’ve missed it. A lot of people come every year or every other year, and so for them to not have been here for three years, it’s been difficult for them,” said Michel Bryson, Chairman of the International Visitors Tent.

Michel Bryson says 2019 was a record-breaking year for them, with 93 countries represented.

Bryson was sporting ten of those countries who set their own individual attendance records on her nails this week.

“We have Japan, Scotland, Syria, Poland, North Ireland, Jamaica, Italy, Bahamas, Belgium, and Austria,” Bryson said as she counted her nails.

Victor Briones says he first learned about AirVenture from a neighbor, after moving from Chile to the United States, and has been living in Oshkosh ever since.

“He says ‘I need some help, I need somebody to speak Spanish,’ and I was like I do. So he says can you come with me tomorrow, I said of course. So I came back with him 33 years ago and I’m still here, haven’t gone back home yet. I love it, I just love it,” Briones explained.

For Claudius Steuhlenmiller traveling from Germany to Oshkosh for AirVenture has become a thirty-year tradition.

“It’s the greatest and the best show, or let’s say gathering in the world,” Steuhlenmiller explained.

While COVID-19 put a damper on international travel, organizers say they’re adapting and hope for even more visitors next year.

