Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a fatal plane crash on Kauai on Sunday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marquette University student from Hortonville was killed when he was hit by a car in Milwaukee, according to the university.

Payton Claybaugh was a student in the prestigious Pre-Dental Scholars program.

Claybaugh was hit July 31 while walking on the Marquette Interchange. The university says the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death. Our partner station WISN says the crash happened on I-94 near 16th Street.

“A native of Hortonville, Wisconsin, Payton was a member of Marquette’s prestigious Pre-Dental Scholars Program. Those who knew him well said Payton was an outstanding student and an even better person. He was extremely bright, a great friend to all, and had a strong faith that was evident in how he lived his life and treated others,” reads a statement from Marquette University.

“We grieve with Payton’s family and friends, especially those whose lives he touched while here on campus. In this time of overwhelming sadness, I know that together as a community we will comfort one another and pay tribute to Payton’s life and memory. Arrangements are being made for a campus memorial service. Further details will be forthcoming.”

Counseling services and pastoral support are available to faculty, staff and students.

Claybaugh was a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D1 student in the School of Dentistry.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Crews rescue 2 kayakers in Oconto over the weekend
police lights
Fond du Lac Police are investigating a shots fired incident
Fire
Several fire departments respond to a house fire in the Town of Riverview
Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight lands during EAA AirVenture
Honor Flight veterans receive a hero’s welcome at EAA AirVenture

Latest News

August 1 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little cooler
The COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for international visitors to enter the states.
International visitors back at EAA, many for first time since 2019
The 'One Week Wonder' Program returns to EAA AirVenture 2022
‘One Week Wonder’ team builds plane in less than a week at EAA AirVenture once again
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chance overnight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chance overnight