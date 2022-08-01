Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marquette University student from Hortonville was killed when he was hit by a car in Milwaukee, according to the university.

Payton Claybaugh was a student in the prestigious Pre-Dental Scholars program.

Claybaugh was hit July 31 while walking on the Marquette Interchange. The university says the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death. Our partner station WISN says the crash happened on I-94 near 16th Street.

“A native of Hortonville, Wisconsin, Payton was a member of Marquette’s prestigious Pre-Dental Scholars Program. Those who knew him well said Payton was an outstanding student and an even better person. He was extremely bright, a great friend to all, and had a strong faith that was evident in how he lived his life and treated others,” reads a statement from Marquette University.

“We grieve with Payton’s family and friends, especially those whose lives he touched while here on campus. In this time of overwhelming sadness, I know that together as a community we will comfort one another and pay tribute to Payton’s life and memory. Arrangements are being made for a campus memorial service. Further details will be forthcoming.”

Counseling services and pastoral support are available to faculty, staff and students.

Claybaugh was a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D1 student in the School of Dentistry.

