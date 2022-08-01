Green Bay Police dealing with crossing guard shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just a few weeks until the first day of school, the Green Bay Police Department is hoping the community will step up to help keep children safe by becoming crossing guards.

“Every year, we see a shortage of crossing guards. For the last three years, we really struggled to find people that want to be these crossing guards,” said the Commander of Operations, Kevin Warych.

This year is no different. The department is short five guards.

“When you have 30 to 35 guards and you take out five, that’s a pretty big percentage going into the school year where we just need the communities help--for them to step up and be a crossing guard,” said Warych.

Pay is $15 an hour and the department is flexible with schedules. The department won’t ever leave a school unattended because interns and officers will fill in.

“There is a budgetary impact because that does cost us considerable more money in overtime and staffing to provide this service in this community because it is important. It is a priority because pedestrian kid safety going to and coming home from school, is a priority,” said Warych.

The De Pere Police Department was in the same shoes last November.

“Obviously last year, we really struggled with crossing guards just like everybody for hiring. We are always short. We were always several short. We’re constantly asking for our police officers to substitute. and when you pull your officers off the streets, they’re not available for calls,” said The De Per Police Captain, Chad Opicka.

De Pere Police are still not sure if they’ll have a shortage this year like their neighbors in Green Bay. Meanwhile, Oshkosh Police say they’re in good shape and Appleton PD said a private company is now handling recruitment.

To apply for a crossing guard position with the Green Bay Police Department, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.