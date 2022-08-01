COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 15% of tests are positive

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – More tests are coming back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests over the last week that confirmed the virus -- is 15.1%, higher than any day since the omicron surge in January.

The number of new cases, however, remained fairly steady over the weekend. DHS figures show a net increase of almost 4,200 new cases (4,196) since Friday’s report, including 999 in the past 24-hour period. The DHS puts the 7-day average at 1,755, down from 1,785 on Friday. Compare that to 1,375 cases per day one month ago.

As we reported last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly only 16 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties had low community levels of COVID-19. Twenty-six counties had high levels and 30 had medium community levels based on new cases per capita, COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Forest County was the only one in WBAY’s viewing area with high levels. Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Langlade, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara and Winnebago counties had medium, or elevated levels. Calumet, Dodge, Florence, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Waupaca counties had low levels of the disease in their communities.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

DHS data show 79 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 over the weekend. On Friday, the latest data we have available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 482 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 85 in intensive care. In the Northeast health care region, there were 49 patients, 10 in ICU. In the Fox Valley region there were 32 COVID-19 patients, 4 in ICU. We’ll get updated patient numbers later this afternoon.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were submitted to the DHS since the health department’s last report, including a person in Marinette County. The DHS website shows 4 of these were recent. Wisconsin is averaging 3 deaths per day over the past week, the same 7-day average as Friday.

The DHS reports 64.6% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 61.5% of the population completed the vaccine series, and 35.2% of the population has also received at least one booster shot.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 28.7% received vaccine/25.9% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.2% received vaccine/58.9% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/21.9% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 61.1% (+0.1) received vaccine/55.5% completed vaccinations/20.4% received booster

25 to 34: 64.9% received vaccine/60.3% completed vaccinations/26.3% received booster

35 to 44: 69.7% received vaccine/66.3% completed vaccinations/33.9% received booster

45 to 54: 72.0% received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/39.0% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.9% completed vaccinations/50.3% received booster

65 and up: 85.1% received vaccine/82.5% completed vaccinations/68.5% received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

The DHS reported Friday that 50% of Florence County’s population completed its vaccine series. That number was revised back to 49.9% in Monday’s report. A number of local counties went through revisions.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.5% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.1% (-0.1) Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.2% 75.5% Florence (4,298) (NE) 52.3% 49.9% (-0.1) Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% (-0.1) Forest (8,960) 53.2% (-0.1) 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.8% 55.2% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.2% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.7% (-0.1) Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% (-0.1) 78.5% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.3% 51.6% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.7% 62.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.8% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.5% 44.6% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% (-0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 300,040 (63.2%) 288,669 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 332,051 (60.4%) 318,877 (58.0%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,768,992 (64.6%) 3,585,579 (61.5%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 76,614 cases (+213) (431 deaths)

Calumet – 12,399 cases (+24) (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,376 cases (92 deaths)

Dodge – 26,177 cases (+48) (296 deaths)

Door – 7,326 cases (+23) (62 deaths)

Florence - 861 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 32,268 cases (+113) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,705 cases (+8) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 3,108 cases (41 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,746 cases (+5) (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,553 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,834 cases (+8) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,432 cases (+19) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 19,033 cases (+48) (164 deaths)

Marinette - 10,444 cases (+18) (113 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 2,012 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,233 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,864 cases (+24) (99 deaths)

Outagamie – 46,316 cases (+114) (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,646 cases (+21) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 32,241 cases (+70) (277 deaths)

Waupaca – 12,320 cases (+34) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,450 cases (+12) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 48,697 cases (+123) (343 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.