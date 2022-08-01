3 deputies shot while serving warrant in North Carolina

A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.
A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.(Justin Lundy/WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a scene is still active after three deputies were shot Monday morning.

According to Joel Gillie, Wayne County public information officer, the deputies sustained gunshot wounds as they served an involuntary commitment warrant to a home in Dudley around 10:30 a.m.

Two deputies were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center, while one deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care, according to police.

Officials have not yet provided an update on the conditions of the deputies.

Law enforcement says the deputies were wearing utility vests when serving the papers, as a common practice in a case of an involuntary commitment.

The suspect is currently barricaded inside of the home, and the scene is still active as a police helicopter hovers over the area.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
MEGAMILLIONS 7/5/22
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
Tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. Aug. 1, 2022
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal
Last Uvalde school shooting survivor leaves hospital
Photo depicting jail cell bars
$1 million bond set for Shawano man accused of killing woman in June
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘Desperate’ granddaughter shares photo of 98-year-old woman in flooded home