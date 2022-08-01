3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The spacecraft graveyard

Where spacecraft go to rest in pieces
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oops, they did it again. Debris from a China rocket launch crashed to Earth again over the weekend without China knowing where it would freefall.

Brad Spakowitz tells you where it eventually ended its journey and looks at the chances of humans being hit by space junk in the next decade (are our risks going up or down?).

He also shows you where there’s a spacecraft graveyard, where many famous or forgotten rockets and space stations are sent to die, may they rest in pieces.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
MEGAMILLIONS 7/5/22
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
Tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. Aug. 1, 2022
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac

Latest News

Checkout at Lighthouse Corner Mobil in Kaukauna, which sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket...
Mega Millions makes a ticket buyer in Kaukauna a millionaire
Crosswalk sign
Job opening: Crossing guards
Officers versus kids kickball game during a National Night Out event
INTERVIEW: National Night Out
Officers versus kids kickball game during a National Night Out event
INTERVIEW: National Night Out