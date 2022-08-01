3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The spacecraft graveyard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oops, they did it again. Debris from a China rocket launch crashed to Earth again over the weekend without China knowing where it would freefall.

Brad Spakowitz tells you where it eventually ended its journey and looks at the chances of humans being hit by space junk in the next decade (are our risks going up or down?).

He also shows you where there’s a spacecraft graveyard, where many famous or forgotten rockets and space stations are sent to die, may they rest in pieces.

