$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket in Kaukauna.

The winning ticket was sold Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner on 1005 Crooks Ave.

The Kaukauna million dollar prize winner matched all five numbers but not the megaplier.

The winning numbers are 13, 36, 45, 57, 67.

The winner has 180 days after the draw date to claim the prize. CLICK HERE for information on claiming a lottery prize in Wisconsin.

Winning tickets of $200,000 or more must be claimed in person at the Madison Lottery Office.

The Lighthouse is no stranger to big ticket winners. In 2016, two big winners were sold there: a $3.6 million Megabucks winner and an $87,000 Badger 5 winner.

The $1.28 billion jackpot ticket was sold in Illinois.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, Aug. 2. The estimated jackpot is $20 million.

