$1 million bond set for Shawano man accused of killing woman in June

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Shawano man is being held on $1 million cash bond for a woman’s death in June.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in Wescott at 4:13 in the morning of June 25 for a woman who wasn’t breathing. An autopsy determined the 59-year-old woman had been strangled. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the victim’s name.

Michael Ingold was charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation is continuing.

