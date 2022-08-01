$1 million bond set for Shawano man accused of killing woman in June
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Shawano man is being held on $1 million cash bond for a woman’s death in June.
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in Wescott at 4:13 in the morning of June 25 for a woman who wasn’t breathing. An autopsy determined the 59-year-old woman had been strangled. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the victim’s name.
Michael Ingold was charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier.
The sheriff’s office says its investigation is continuing.
