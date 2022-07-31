UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings

TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota is in custody as the suspect in a series of stabbings that left one person dead in St. Croix County.

Saturday afternoon the St. Croix County Sherriff’s office responded to a report that numerous people had been stabbed on the Apple River while recreational tubing just upstream from the STH 35/64 bridge in Somerset Township, St Croix County, Wisconsin.

Deputies located five people at the scene with stab wounds to their mid-sections. Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims.

All five victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals. Two victims were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota and two others were taken to the same hospital by ambulance.

The fifth victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect had left the scene and was believed to still be armed with a knife. Several emergency service providers responded to the scene to provide aid and assist in the search for the suspect.

The suspect was eventually located at the exit point for tubers on the Apple River which was at Village Park in Somerset, Wisconsin.

Several witnesses alerted law enforcement of the suspect’s location and he was taken into custody without incident.

The 52-year-old suspect is being held at the St. Croix County Jail. His name is being withheld pending formal charges, which are anticipated to come Monday.

The deceased 17-year-old is from Stillwater, Minnesota.

The other four victims are all in stable condition with injuries from serious to critical to their torso/chest areas.

Two victims, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, are from Luck, Wisconsin. One 24-year-old female victim is from Burnsville, Minnesota and another 22-year-old man is from Elk River, Minnesota.

