Crews rescue 2 kayakers in Oconto over the weekend

(Source: Gray Image Bank (custom credit))
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto emergency responders are notifying the public on the importance of wearing lifejackets after rescuing two kayakers who weren’t wearing any over the weekend.

According to Oconto Fire Rescue, two people were hanging on the side of the kayak on Saturday at the bay of Green Bay near Oconto City Park.

The rescue boat was launched from the Oconto City Breakwater after emergency responders were notified at 11:36 a.m. Saturday.

The kayakers were quickly located and taken onshore with a boat where they were assessed by emergency responders for injuries and hypothermia.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, a rescue truck, boat, engine, command truck, and two ambulances with 11 firefighters and EMTs responded to the emergency, according to Oconto Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries reported, but Oconto Fire says it also responded to two unrelated medical emergencies during the incident.

