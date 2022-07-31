CHANCE OF STORMS TONIGHT, COOLER & BREEZY MONDAY

A batch of rain & storms is expected to cross northeast Wisconsin tonight. While severe storms are unlikely here, a few may produce gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning. Humidity increases during the night and our lows should only be in the 60s to around 70.

Monday morning will feature lots of clouds and a few lingering showers. More and more sunshine should develop during the course of the afternoon. Breezy NW winds with gust to around 25 mph are going to usher in lower humidity by the 2nd half of the day. Plan on cooler highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Most of Tuesday is expected to be quiet, although there may be a few stray PM or evening storms. Additional storms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Additional storms may fire back up Wednesday afternoon too. We’re going to keep monitoring things for some severe weather potential so stay tuned. Humidity will be high all day long with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90°.

High pressure will give us some really good weather for the end of the work week: sunshine, warm days, comfy nights, & low humidity. Warmer temperatures, higher humidity, and at least some storm chances return by the end of the coming weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

MONDAY: SW/NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: NE/SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered rain & storms develop. Warm & humid. LOW: 69

MONDAY: An isolated shower early. Morning clouds with more afternoon sun. Breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms. Warm & humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Late day storms? HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 83

