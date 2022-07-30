WARM AGAIN SUNDAY, CHANCE OF STORMS SUNDAY NIGHT

We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day. Southwesterly breezes increase too, perhaps up t0 20 mph. Plan on highs well into the 80s with some cooler 70s right along Lake Michigan.

A batch of strong storms is expected to develop over in Minnesota by late Sunday PM. It will move east towards our area Sunday night. The current thinking is that this storm activity will weaken by the time it gets into northeast Wisconsin, probably around or just after midnight. There is still the chance of a few gusty storms with lightning and heavy downpours but the severe threat remains low at this point.

Some storminess may linger early Monday but we should go partly cloudy by the afternoon. Northwesterly breezes pick up and that will usher in some less humid air by the end of the day. Highs still top out in the 80s.

Tuesday looks OK for now but a stray storm can’t totally be ruled out.

Wednesday is shaping up to be hot and humid with highs near 90°, and potentially even warmer heat indices in the mid 90s. Additional showers and storms are possible during the day but it’s too early to tell if any of them will be severe. It is something to watch.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

MONDAY: SW/NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Stray sprinkle north? Still comfy. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing breezes & humidity. Chance of storms Sunday night. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

MONDAY: A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy by afternoon. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray storm? HIGH: 80 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Late day storms? HIGH: 87

