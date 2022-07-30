Several fire departments respond to a house fire in the Town of Riverview

Fire
Fire(Riverview Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF RIVERVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - An early Saturday morning fire in the Town of Riverview prompted multiple fire departments to put out the flames.

The Riverview fire department was assisted by: Townsend, Lakewood, Doty, Crooked Lake, Mountain, and DNR Fire, as well as Mountain Ambulance Service.

J&J Construction and Mitch Wilson were also thanked for assisting crews with an excavator.

No other information has been provided, Action 2 News will continue to update the story as we learn more on what happened.

