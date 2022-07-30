QUIET BUT WARMER FOR THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A sunny summer weekend but less comfortable than recent days
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure sliding to our south this weekend will be just close enough to keep our skies mostly sunny for the most part. It will be warmer though as southwest winds have made their return. Afternoon highs today and tomorrow will top out in the mid 80s. By tonight, the humidity will start to rise so Sunday will be a bit humid.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms is due to arrive late tomorrow into Monday morning. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible late on Wednesday. For now, the risk of severe weather next week is LOW, but that Wednesday weathermaker may bear some watching. Monday’s temperatures/humidity will be similar to Sunday’s. We’ll get a brief break on Tuesday... then it turns hot and muggy for the mid-week. 90s are looking likely ahead of a cold front that will swing through Wednesday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: sw 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′ (**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE**)

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Slightly humid late. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Mild and calm. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Sunny early. Very warm, humid, and breezy at times. Storms at night. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

MONDAY: A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Some afternoon sun. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray storm? HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. A chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid, and breezy. Spotty storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Still humid. HIGH: 85

