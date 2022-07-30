The Other Rodgers Slimmer, Hungrier; Training Camp Day 4

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sure, it’s easy to overlook Amari Rodgers. At 5-9, he’s the shortest in the receiver room; and by design, he’s not as big as he was last year as a rookie. Rodgers shed 16 pounds since the end of last season.

“I’m not really getting tired like I was last year because of my weight,” Rodgers said. “I’m not carrying as much weight, so my body feels healthier, and I feel like I can move easier.” Now Rodgers needs to shed the disappointment of his rookie season. The 3rd round pick struggled as a returner, and as a receiver, barely made a dent with just 4 catches. “I’m really appreciative of the struggles that I went through,because if you don’t have any struggles then how are you going to grow into the player that you want to be?” said the 2nd year receiver. Now playing at 202 pounds, and maybe with a little chip on his shoulder, Rodgers has been noticeable as a regular part of 1st team receiver packages early in camp, with the emphasis on early.

According to Randall Cobb, who has known Amari since he was a little kid when his dad was Cobb’s college coach, “you see a difference in him from last year to this year from his weight, his speed off the ball, the way he’s moving around. That’s what we expect to see is continued growth from him.”

And from the man whose opinion matters most, Head Coach Matt LaFleur: “Amari is in much better shape. And again, it’s going to be how fast he can continue to improve on a daily basis. He’s done some nice things, but we’re only 3 days into this sucker, so there is still a long time in front of us. But I am excited about what he could potentially become.” Could he potentially fit in the rotation? “With Laz (Allen Lazard) and Cobb, and Sammy (Watkins), those 3 guys are solidified as vets so they are going to be playing for sure,” said Rodgers. “But other than that, it is a wide-open room. So, we just have to compete every single day and take advantage of every single opportunity, every single rep.”

