Mile-long grass fire brings crews to the Town of Schleswig

TOWN OF SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WBAY) - A mile-long section of ditch line was on fire along Country Road XX Sunday.

Kiel Fire & Rescue says firefighters arrived to 22414 County Road XX just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters activated a mutual Aid Box Alarm Card 6-1-4 to bring additional crews to the scene.

The fire was under control within twenty minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Kiel first responders were assisted by the Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, New Holstein Fire Department and St. Nazianz Fire Department.

